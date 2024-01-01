$39,993+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Discovery
Sport P290 R-Dynamic SE | Lease Return
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$39,993
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,604 KM
Vehicle Description
Balance of factory warranty and a clean CARFAX! Loaded with great features, this is a super nice compact luxury SUV!
Features include:
* In Control Apps
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* 20 Inch Gloss Black Wheels
* Panoramic Roof
* Meridian Sound System
* Blind Spot Assist
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Heated Windshield and Washer Jets
and more!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Note: Activated with archived photos of a different Discovery Sport and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details as we await the arrival of this lease return.
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Quick Links
