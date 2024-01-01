Menu
Account
Sign In
Balance of factory warranty and a clean CARFAX! Loaded with great features, this is a super nice compact luxury SUV! Features include: * In Control Apps * Apple Car Play/Android Auto * 20 Inch Gloss Black Wheels * Panoramic Roof * Meridian Sound System * Blind Spot Assist * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Power Front Seats * Heated Windshield and Washer Jets and more! Why buy from a Land Rover dealer? Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians. And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this. Note: Activated with archived photos of a different Discovery Sport and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details as we await the arrival of this lease return. Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2020 Land Rover Discovery

51,604 KM

Details Description Features

$39,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport P290 R-Dynamic SE | Lease Return

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport P290 R-Dynamic SE | Lease Return

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 10930499
  2. 10930499
  3. 10930499
  4. 10930499
  5. 10930499
  6. 10930499
  7. 10930499
  8. 10930499
  9. 10930499
  10. 10930499
  11. 10930499
  12. 10930499
  13. 10930499
  14. 10930499
Contact Seller

$39,993

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
51,604KM
Used
VIN SALCL2FX5LH866988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,604 KM

Vehicle Description

Balance of factory warranty and a clean CARFAX! Loaded with great features, this is a super nice compact luxury SUV!
Features include:

* In Control Apps
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* 20 Inch Gloss Black Wheels
* Panoramic Roof
* Meridian Sound System
* Blind Spot Assist
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Heated Windshield and Washer Jets
and more!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.

Note: Activated with archived photos of a different Discovery Sport and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details as we await the arrival of this lease return.

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,550 kgs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.54 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 (246HP) -inc: P250

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Memory Settings Include
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Leather/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P290 R-Dynamic SE | Lease Return for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P290 R-Dynamic SE | Lease Return 51,604 KM $39,993 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jaguar F-PACE P400 R-Dynamic S | Hard To Find P400! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Jaguar F-PACE P400 R-Dynamic S | Hard To Find P400! 10,418 KM $76,997 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic | Certified Warranty for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic | Certified Warranty 78,499 KM $66,996 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,993

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Discovery