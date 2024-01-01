Menu
Meaning this Discovery Sport has the balance of the 5-year 160,000 km factory warranty! Clean CARFAX as well, our link is free to check. Discover luxury and capability with this 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE. With its pristine Fuji White exterior and sophisticated Black interior, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and performance - Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine - Accident-free history for peace of mind - Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers - Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving - Fuel-efficient gasoline engine - Includes the balance of the 5-year 160,000 km factory warranty Experience the pinnacle of British engineering and design. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and explore financing options. Our expert team is ready to answer any questions and help you make this exceptional Land Rover Discovery Sport yours. Dont miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that perfectly balances luxury, performance, and versatility.

Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE | Includes Warranty Extension

Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE | Includes Warranty Extension

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

VIN SALCL2FX2LH879343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Meaning this Discovery Sport has the balance of the 5-year 160,000 km factory warranty! Clean CARFAX as well, our link is free to check.
Discover luxury and capability with this 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE. With its pristine Fuji White exterior and sophisticated Black interior, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and performance
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- Fuel-efficient gasoline engine
- Includes the balance of the 5-year 160,000 km factory warranty

Experience the pinnacle of British engineering and design. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and explore financing options. Our expert team is ready to answer any questions and help you make this exceptional Land Rover Discovery Sport yours. Don't miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that perfectly balances luxury, performance, and versatility.
Dealer Permit #0112

Shown with stock photos while we complete the intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video!
Dealer permit #0112

