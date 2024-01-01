$34,105+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Discovery
Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE | Includes Warranty Extension
2020 Land Rover Discovery
Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE | Includes Warranty Extension
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$34,105
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 59,448 KM
Vehicle Description
Meaning this Discovery Sport has the balance of the 5-year 160,000 km factory warranty! Clean CARFAX as well, our link is free to check.
Discover luxury and capability with this 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 R-Dynamic SE. With its pristine Fuji White exterior and sophisticated Black interior, this SUV offers a perfect blend of style and functionality.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and performance
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 passengers
- Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- Fuel-efficient gasoline engine
- Includes the balance of the 5-year 160,000 km factory warranty
Experience the pinnacle of British engineering and design. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and explore financing options. Our expert team is ready to answer any questions and help you make this exceptional Land Rover Discovery Sport yours. Don't miss this opportunity to own a vehicle that perfectly balances luxury, performance, and versatility.
Dealer Permit #0112
Shown with stock photos while we complete the intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video!
Dealer permit #0112
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030