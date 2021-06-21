2020 Land Rover Discovery

+ taxes & licensing
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
And it looks even better in person! Eligible for the exclusive Certified Program-please ask why so many buy this way!
Options....oh yes there are great options AND the balance of the factory warranty too!
Here are some of the highlighted features:
* In Control Apps
* Tow Hitch and Wiring
* Panoramic Roof
* Heated Steering Wheel
* 14 way Power Heated Front Seats
* Lane Keep Assist
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* Meridian Sound System with Satellite Radio
* Navigation
* Heads Up Display
and when we note the hitch and wiring that means flat 4 AND 7 point connections
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, there are the 20 inch black wheels which look phenomenal.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
