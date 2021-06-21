Menu
2020 Land Rover Discovery

9,420 KM

$54,991

+ tax & licensing
Sport P250 SE Just Arrived

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

9,420KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7439519
  Stock #: F444BX
  VIN: SALCP2FX7LH858539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,420 KM

Vehicle Description

And it looks even better in person! Eligible for the exclusive Certified Program-please ask why so many buy this way!
Options....oh yes there are great options AND the balance of the factory warranty too!
Here are some of the highlighted features:

* In Control Apps
* Tow Hitch and Wiring
* Panoramic Roof
* Heated Steering Wheel
* 14 way Power Heated Front Seats
* Lane Keep Assist
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* Meridian Sound System with Satellite Radio
* Navigation
* Heads Up Display

and when we note the hitch and wiring that means flat 4 AND 7 point connections







Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, there are the 20 inch black wheels which look phenomenal.
Highlighted features:

* Panoramic Roof
* Heated Steering Wheel
* 14 way Heated Power Front Seats with Memory
* Lane Keep Assistance
* In Control Apps
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* Trailer Hitch and Wiring
* Meridian Sound System with Satellite radio
* Heads Up Display
* Navigation

And when we note there is a trailer hitch there is also the flat 4 AND 7 point wiring with it.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

