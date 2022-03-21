$54,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Discovery
Sport R-Dynamic SE Local and Low Km Too!
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$54,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8699468
- Stock #: F4KBVH
- VIN: SALCL2FX5LH838544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,288 KM
Vehicle Description
Well, look what just came back on trade. R Dynamic Discovery Sport that looks amazing in Fuji White with the Black Exterior Pack!
Balance of factory warranty, eligible for Certified Program, Low Km, Clean Car Fax, loaded with great options...can you say like wow? AND, the previous owner installed side steps so the second owner gets this for free!
Apple Car Play/Android Auto
Side Steps
In Control Apps
Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated 14 Way Power Front Seats
Navigation Pro
Blind Spot Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking
and so much more to talk about!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control Apps, a non dealer cannot assist with this.
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade, may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details. For example, this Discovery Sport has side steps, black 20 inch wheels, and the leather seats have red stitching.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
