Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Land Rover Discovery

16,288 KM

Details Description Features

$54,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Discovery

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport R-Dynamic SE Local and Low Km Too!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport R-Dynamic SE Local and Low Km Too!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 8699468
  2. 8699468
  3. 8699468
  4. 8699468
  5. 8699468
  6. 8699468
  7. 8699468
  8. 8699468
  9. 8699468
  10. 8699468
  11. 8699468
  12. 8699468
  13. 8699468
Contact Seller

$54,991

+ taxes & licensing

16,288KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8699468
  • Stock #: F4KBVH
  • VIN: SALCL2FX5LH838544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4KBVH
  • Mileage 16,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Well, look what just came back on trade. R Dynamic Discovery Sport that looks amazing in Fuji White with the Black Exterior Pack!
Balance of factory warranty, eligible for Certified Program, Low Km, Clean Car Fax, loaded with great options...can you say like wow? AND, the previous owner installed side steps so the second owner gets this for free!

Apple Car Play/Android Auto
Side Steps
In Control Apps
Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated 14 Way Power Front Seats
Navigation Pro
Blind Spot Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking

and so much more to talk about!

Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control Apps, a non dealer cannot assist with this.
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade, may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details. For example, this Discovery Sport has side steps, black 20 inch wheels, and the leather seats have red stitching.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,550 kgs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.54 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 (246HP) -inc: P250
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Memory Settings Include
Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Leather/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Leather Interior
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged Engine
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Sensor
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2016 Nissan Murano P...
 87,511 KM
$27,992 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 28,306 KM
$104,991 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 35,462 KM
$74,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory