2020 Land Rover Discovery

$46,991 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 5 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9398941

9398941 Stock #: F4UKA1

F4UKA1 VIN: SALCJ2FX0LH864314

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 22,509 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,550 kgs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 67 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 4.54 AXLE RATIO Engine: 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 (246HP) -inc: P250 Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Security System Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts InControl PROTECT Tracker System Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Leather/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Emergency Braking Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.