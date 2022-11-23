Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Land Rover Discovery

22,509 KM

Details Description Features

$46,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Discovery

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport P250 S Winter Tires!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport P250 S Winter Tires!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 9398941
  2. 9398941
  3. 9398941
  4. 9398941
  5. 9398941
  6. 9398941
  7. 9398941
  8. 9398941
  9. 9398941
  10. 9398941
  11. 9398941
  12. 9398941
  13. 9398941
Contact Seller

$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

22,509KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9398941
  • Stock #: F4UKA1
  • VIN: SALCJ2FX0LH864314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand new winter tires, all seasons gone into hibernation until next spring. Has cross bars too, also in storage!
Please note this vehicle is an active demo and subject to odometer fluctuation.

So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Highlight features:

* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
* Gloss Black Wheels
* Panoramic Roof
* In Control Apps
* Blind Spot Assist
* Winter and All-Season Tires
* Black Exterior Trim Package
* Heated Windscreen and Washer Jets
* Heated Steering Wheel

And more!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or walk around video.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,550 kgs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.54 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 (246HP) -inc: P250
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Security System
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Leather/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2021 Polestar 2 Laun...
 11,000 KM
$67,390 + tax & lic
2021 Polestar 2 Laun...
 2,044 KM
$66,890 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 29,056 KM
$88,891 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory