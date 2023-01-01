$43,770+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Evoque
P250 S | New Brakes!
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$43,770
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10065786
- Stock #: F53A8Y
- VIN: SALZJ2FX7LH070579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Narvik Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,699 KM
Vehicle Description
This local lease return not only has low km and no accidents, but of course eligible for the awesome Land Rover Certified Program!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
As noted we added new front and rear brakes, plus all software and required maintenance items are updated! Features include:
* In Control Apps
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heated Windshield and Washer Nozzles
* Heated Front and Rear Seats
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Blind Spot Assist
* Driver Condition Monitor
and more!
Shown with stock photos while we complete the intake of this lease return!
At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family!
Vehicle Features
