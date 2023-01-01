$47,491+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Evoque
First Edition Lease Return
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$47,491
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Seoul Pearl Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Cloud/ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,704 KM
Vehicle Description
Indeed, local lease return and low km! Clean CARFAX! Ask about Land Rover Certified Program!
So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Features, here are the highlights:
* In Control Apps
* 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Blind Spot Assist/Rear Traffic Monitor
* Panoramic Roof
* Adaptive Cruise Control
and of course so much more because this is the First Edition!
