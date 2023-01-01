Menu
2020 Land Rover Evoque

33,704 KM

Details Description Features

$47,491

+ tax & licensing
$47,491

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2020 Land Rover Evoque

2020 Land Rover Evoque

First Edition Lease Return

2020 Land Rover Evoque

First Edition Lease Return

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$47,491

+ taxes & licensing

33,704KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10229723
  Stock #: F56HE4
  VIN: SALZL2FX3LH006971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Seoul Pearl Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cloud/ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F56HE4
  • Mileage 33,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Indeed, local lease return and low km! Clean CARFAX! Ask about Land Rover Certified Program!
So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Features, here are the highlights:

* In Control Apps
* 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Blind Spot Assist/Rear Traffic Monitor
* Panoramic Roof
* Adaptive Cruise Control

and of course so much more because this is the First Edition!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
4.544 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L Ingenium Turbo Inline 4 Cylinder
GVWR: 2,428 kgs

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Black Bodyside Insert
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Pro Services Voice Recorder
14-Way Electric Heated Front Bucket Seats w/Memory -inc: power fore/aft, power recline, power height, power tilt, power 4-way lumbar and manual headrest adjustment
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
High Speed Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
380W Meridian Sound System -inc: 10-speakers and subwoofer

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

