Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Land Rover Evoque

25,797 KM

Details Description Features

$56,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Evoque

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 SE * Incoming *

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Evoque

P250 SE * Incoming *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 7746996
  2. 7746996
  3. 7746996
  4. 7746996
  5. 7746996
  6. 7746996
  7. 7746996
  8. 7746996
  9. 7746996
  10. 7746996
  11. 7746996
Contact Seller

$56,991

+ taxes & licensing

25,797KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7746996
  • Stock #: F489JY
  • VIN: SALZP2FX6LH006533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Early lease return and we are happy to have it because the market is red hot. Eligible for Certified Program.
In process for safety and detailing. Please call for the details.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2018 Land Rover Evoq...
 47,742 KM
$39,991 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 33,900 KM
$89,991 + tax & lic
2019 Jaguar F-PACE R...
 42,660 KM
$51,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory