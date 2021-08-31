2020 Land Rover Evoque

$56,991 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 7 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7746996

7746996 Stock #: F489JY

F489JY VIN: SALZP2FX6LH006533

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 25,797 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Smart Device Remote Engine Start Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Mechanical All Wheel Drive Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.