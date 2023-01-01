$76,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport P360 HSE | Rare Color
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$76,991
- Listing ID: 10000448
- Stock #: F54B9T
- VIN: SALWR2SU5LA717769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 39,432 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a rare opportunity because the Firenze Red is rare, and with the black exterior trim and wheels like wow looking.
Shown with stock photos and does not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for walk around video while we intake this local lease return! Also eligible for Land Rover Certified Program, please call for details on that too!
Features, here are some highlights:
* In Control Apps
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Gloss Black Exterior Trims
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Front Center Console Cooler Compartment (say that 5 times fast)
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
* Soft Door Close
and the list just keeps going!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Dealer Permit #0112
