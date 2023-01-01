2020 Land Rover Range Rover

$76,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 4 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10000448

10000448 Stock #: F54B9T

F54B9T VIN: SALWR2SU5LA717769

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 39,432 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Black Bodyside Cladding Wing Spoiler Aluminum Panels Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Permanent locking hubs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, CommandShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Automatic Equalizer 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.