2020 Land Rover Range Rover

$91,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 1 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10002737

10002737 Stock #: F53DCJ

F53DCJ VIN: SALWV2SE8LA893770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F53DCJ

Mileage 54,153 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Permanent locking hubs 3.31 AXLE RATIO Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 104 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and satin chrome gearshift paddles GVWR: 3,100 kgs (6,834 lbs) Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged P525 (518 HP) Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Door auto-latch LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Aluminum Spare Wheel Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Wing Spoiler Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Leather Door Trim Insert Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets 12-Way Driver Seat 12-Way Passenger Seat Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks Aerial View Camera System Driver Monitoring-Alert 360 Surround Camera Back-Up Camera Media / Nav / Comm Automatic Equalizer 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio

