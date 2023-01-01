$91,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Autobiography Dynamic Autobiography
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$91,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10002737
- Stock #: F53DCJ
- VIN: SALWV2SE8LA893770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F53DCJ
- Mileage 54,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Local lease return, amazing Sport Autobiography! Balance of factory warranty and eligible for the Land Rover Certified Program too!
Features, oh my where to start....here are the highlights:
* In Control Apps
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* 4 Zone Climate Control
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Heads Up Display
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
and the list just keeps on going....
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.