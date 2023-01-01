$69,996+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport P360 HSE Local Trade
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$69,996
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 24,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Panoramic Roof
- Heated/Cooled Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head-up Display
- 360 Parking Aid
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Assist
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- Lane Keep Assist
- Driver Condition Monitor
Dealer Permit #0112
