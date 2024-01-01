$66,996+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE Dynamic | Certified Warranty
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE Dynamic | Certified Warranty
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$66,996
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony/EbonyEbony/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5DV8P
- Mileage 78,499 KM
Vehicle Description
As in the balance of the Land Rover Certified Warranty from in service date July 21, 2020! Good until July 20, 2027 or 160,000 km! Awesome!
Rare color combination here: Eiger Grey exterior with the Ebony/Eclipse interior! The awesome 5.0 liter engine! Loaded with features, here are some highlights:
* In Control Apps
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Vision Assist Package
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Soft Door Close
* Front Center Console Fridge
* Four Zone Climate Control
* Cabin Air Ionization
and so much more to show you!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030