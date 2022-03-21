2020 Land Rover Range Rover

$104,991 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 3 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8682125

Stock #: F4KHCB

VIN: SALWR2SU9LA890601

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Interior Colour Ivory/Ebony/Ivory/Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 28,306 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Permanent locking hubs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, CommandShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Engine: 3.0L I6 MHEV P360 (355 HP) Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Black Bodyside Cladding Wing Spoiler Aluminum Panels Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls digital signal processor Automatic Equalizer 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Seating Leather Interior Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat Gasoline/Electric Hybrid Fuel System

