2020 Land Rover Range Rover

28,306 KM

$104,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Sport P360 HSE Local Lease Return

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

28,306KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8682125
  • Stock #: F4KHCB
  • VIN: SALWR2SU9LA890601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ivory/Ebony/Ivory/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,306 KM

Vehicle Description

AND no accidents! AND the MHEV means Hybrid and with the price of fuel these days.....please call us for details, we can send video!
Features, where do we begin?

* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats and Heated Steering Wheel
* Gesture Tailgate
* 22 Inch Gloss Black
* Lane Keep Assist
* Adaptive Cruise Control

Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non dealer cannot assist with this.
and so much more!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details. For example the wheels are 22 inch Gloss Black.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, CommandShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Engine: 3.0L I6 MHEV P360 (355 HP)
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Air Suspension
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Leather Interior
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline/Electric Hybrid Fuel System

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

