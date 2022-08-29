$132,771+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SVR *The Sport*
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$132,771
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9141637
- Stock #: F4T9TD
- VIN: SALWZ2RE1LA890588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 37,174 KM
Vehicle Description
The SVR, the ultimate Range Rover Sport. Local lease return, includes winter tires too. You want to be the second driver of this vehicle.
Eligible for the Land Rover Certified Program as well, many customers buy this way so please ask for the details. Very rare opportunity here.
So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
22 Inch Black Wheels look phenomenal. Front and Rear Heated/Cooled Front Seats. In Control Apps. Apple Carplay/Android Auto. The list could keep going, but the point is clear: this is the SUV to be seen in.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video while we intake this lease return.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
