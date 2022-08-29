Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

37,174 KM

Details Description Features

$132,771

+ tax & licensing
$132,771

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR *The Sport*

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR *The Sport*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$132,771

+ taxes & licensing

37,174KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9141637
  • Stock #: F4T9TD
  • VIN: SALWZ2RE1LA890588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,174 KM

Vehicle Description

The SVR, the ultimate Range Rover Sport. Local lease return, includes winter tires too. You want to be the second driver of this vehicle.
Eligible for the Land Rover Certified Program as well, many customers buy this way so please ask for the details. Very rare opportunity here.

So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

22 Inch Black Wheels look phenomenal. Front and Rear Heated/Cooled Front Seats. In Control Apps. Apple Carplay/Android Auto. The list could keep going, but the point is clear: this is the SUV to be seen in.
Dealer permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,000 kgs (6,615 lbs)
104 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (575 HP)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and aluminum gearshift paddles
Fog Lights
Spoiler
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital Appearance
Intermittent Wipers
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Driver Monitoring-Alert
360 Surround Camera Back-Up Camera
Leather Wrap Wheel
Automatic Equalizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

