2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 37,174 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Permanent locking hubs 3.31 AXLE RATIO Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 3,000 kgs (6,615 lbs) 104 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (575 HP) Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and aluminum gearshift paddles Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Aluminum Spare Wheel Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wing Spoiler Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel 12-Way Driver Seat 12-Way Passenger Seat Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital Appearance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Safety Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks Aerial View Camera System Driver Monitoring-Alert 360 Surround Camera Back-Up Camera Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Automatic Equalizer 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor

