Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

26,382 KM

Details Description Features

$108,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$108,888

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography PHEV | The PHEV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography PHEV | The PHEV

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 9895946
  2. 9895946
  3. 9895946
Contact Seller

$108,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
26,382KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9895946
  • Stock #: F535FM
  • VIN: SALGV4RY6LA591524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Almost impossible to find: the Range Rover Autobiography PHEV. Clean CARFAX. Local lease return. Low km. In SVO Black exterior.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details or a walk round video!

At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!

Looking for something specific that we don't currently have in our new or pre-owned inventory? Let us find it for you!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
1 Skid Plate
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbocharged
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
86 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,210 kgs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: ZF 8P75XPH, rotary shifter and gearshift paddles
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/7 kW Onboard Charger, 14 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 12.4 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Door auto-latch
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Folding Cargo Cover
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
14-Way Driver Seat
Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and Rear Console w/Storage
14-Way Passenger Seat

Safety

Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
High Speed Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/STEERING ASSIST

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2020 Land Rover Rang...
 26,382 KM
$108,888 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Pathfind...
 28,424 KM
$51,991 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 82,310 KM
$86,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory