2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Autobiography PHEV | The PHEV
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,382 KM
Vehicle Description
Almost impossible to find: the Range Rover Autobiography PHEV. Clean CARFAX. Local lease return. Low km. In SVO Black exterior.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details or a walk round video!
At Jaguar Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Jaguar Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Jaguar Winnipeg Family!
Looking for something specific that we don't currently have in our new or pre-owned inventory? Let us find it for you!
