2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
R-Dynamic S
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red[Firenze Red Metallic]
- Interior Colour ECLIPSE/EBONY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24499
- Mileage 119,697 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times November Price Freeze! This November, were keeping things cool with frozen prices on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we know the only thing worse than a winter chill is high car pricesso weve locked in the savings to bring you unbeatable value during our November Price Freeze event! Discover Your Perfect Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to fit all styles and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the ideal ride at a price thats solid as ice. Unbeatable November Offers: Weve kept prices low to give you incredible savings this season. Our frozen deals mean more car for less cashno need to worry about price hikes here! Easy, Frost-Free Financing: Take advantage of $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2025 OAC. Your path to car ownership is smooth and worry-free, with no surprises along the way. Quality You Can Trust, All Winter Long: Every vehicle in our inventory goes through a thorough safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. And with our Oil 4 Life Program, youll keep your ride running like new, no matter how low the temperature drops. Connect Your Way (Before the Deals Melt!): Ready to secure your deal? Text us at 204-813-6507, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us on Ride Time Facebook Messenger. Car shopping has never been this chill. Focus on What Matters: The November Price Freeze event is all about giving you reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehiclesat prices you wont have to worry about. Dont let these deals slip awayjoin us for November Price Freeze and drive off in a car that fits your needs and budget, with savings you can count on! DLR 4080 Leather, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Seats, 4WD, Dual Exhaust, 20" Alloy Wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Meridian Sound System (380W), Perforated Grained Leather & Suedecloth Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Touch Pro Duo w/Navigation Pro, Sirius XM Satellite Radio & HD Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Gloss Black (Style 7014). 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic S 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Firenze Red Metallic Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
