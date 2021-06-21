2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Menu
9,396 KM

Details Description Features

P380 R-Dynamic HSE Incoming Soon

P380 R-Dynamic HSE Incoming Soon

Location

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

9,396KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7384802
  • Stock #: F444CV
  • VIN: SALYM2EV8LA284542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F444CV
  • Mileage 9,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking forward to this one arriving. With low km and loaded with features and style plus a clean Car Fax of course. Our only one.
Eligible for the optional Certified Pre Owned Program with low finance rates and extended warranty so ask for details on that. Why should you buy from a real Jaguar dealer? Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Now, let us review some of the good stuff:
Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Two Sets of Keys
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation

And there is a whole lot more....
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please contact us for more details. Please check our Car Fax link, we believe in offering it for free.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Supercharged Engine
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

