2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
R-Dynamic S * You Want This *
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
- Listing ID: 8172958
- Stock #: F4B6KT
- VIN: SALYK2FXXLA287108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 12,223 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is why. Low km. Off lease from Land Rover Canada. Clean Car Fax. Amazing style. Balance of warranty AND eligible for the Certified Program.
Velar is an active demo and odometer is subject to fluctuation.
Absolute stunner, in a crowded SUV market this turns heads. The 22 inch black wheels are super sharp.
Loads of features, here are some highlights:
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* In Control Apps
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Windshield and Power Washers
* Blind Spot Assist
* Lane Keep Assist
and the list keeps going, so much to talk about.
So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details
Vehicle Features
