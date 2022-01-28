Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

12,223 KM

Details

$79,991

+ tax & licensing
$79,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic S * You Want This *

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic S * You Want This *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$79,991

+ taxes & licensing

12,223KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8172958
  • Stock #: F4B6KT
  • VIN: SALYK2FXXLA287108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is why. Low km. Off lease from Land Rover Canada. Clean Car Fax. Amazing style. Balance of warranty AND eligible for the Certified Program.
Velar is an active demo and odometer is subject to fluctuation.

Absolute stunner, in a crowded SUV market this turns heads. The 22 inch black wheels are super sharp.
Loads of features, here are some highlights:

* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* In Control Apps
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats
* Heated Rear Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Windshield and Power Washers
* Blind Spot Assist
* Lane Keep Assist
and the list keeps going, so much to talk about.


So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
GVWR: 2,500 kgs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
82 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (296HP)
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Automatic Equalizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
380w Regular Amplifier
Leather Interior
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

