2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Exterior Colour
Eiger Grey Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mileage
35,462 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (296HP)
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Interior
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Safety
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
Mirror integrated turn signals
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
