Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

42,037 KM

Details Description Features

$89,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

SV Autobiography Dynamic HUD | 360 Camera | Pano Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

SV Autobiography Dynamic HUD | 360 Camera | Pano Roof

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 9454354
  2. 9454354
  3. 9454354
  4. 9454354
  5. 9454354
  6. 9454354
  7. 9454354
  8. 9454354
  9. 9454354
  10. 9454354
  11. 9454354
  12. 9454354
  13. 9454354
  14. 9454354
  15. 9454354
  16. 9454354
  17. 9454354
  18. 9454354
  19. 9454354
  20. 9454354
  21. 9454354
  22. 9454354
  23. 9454354
  24. 9454354
  25. 9454354
  26. 9454354
Contact Seller

$89,991

+ taxes & licensing

42,037KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9454354
  • Stock #: F4WEBY
  • VIN: SALYU2EE7LA277694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Pimento Red/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,037 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Special Bonus: Aftermarket Winter Tire Package included! Michelin X Ice on Braelin wheels. Eligible for Certified Program too!
We know luxury and this Range Rover Velar is special! From Massaging Climate Front Memory Seats to Quad Zone Climate Control, this vehicle has everything you could ask for in a Luxury SUV. And that's before we even mention the Pimento Red/Ebony Quilted Leather Interior!

Here are some key features:

- Head-Up Display
- 22" Gloss Grey Wheels
- 360° Camera
- Front Memory Seats
- Quad Zone Climate Control
- Panoramic Roof
- Climate & Massage Front Seats
- 20-Way Power Front Seats
- And More!

Now, the winter tire package is installed and the original tire package is in storage. We have a picture of them in the file.

So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.23 axle ratio
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
82 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (550HP)
GVWR: 2,610 kgs
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
remote start
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Windsor Leather Door Trim Insert
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
20-Way Climate Front Seats -inc: memory and massage
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Windsor Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Equalizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2022 Tesla Model Y P...
 8,766 KM
$85,155 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 P...
 10,665 KM
$75,244 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 21,356 KM
$54,538 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory