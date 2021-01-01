2020 Lexus ES

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

