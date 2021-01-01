Menu
2020 Lexus ES

3,356 KM

Details Description Features

$46,491

+ tax & licensing
$46,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2020 Lexus ES

2020 Lexus ES

300h

2020 Lexus ES

300h

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

Sale

$46,491

+ taxes & licensing

3,356KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6369596
  Stock #: F3R3WG
  VIN: JTHB21B11L2072704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 3,356 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
COOLED FRONT SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Wheel Locks
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

