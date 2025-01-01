Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2020 Lexus GX

184,184 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Lexus GX

460 Local | HWY Kms | Just Serviced!

Watch This Vehicle
12585281

2020 Lexus GX

460 Local | HWY Kms | Just Serviced!

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 12585281
  2. 12585281
  3. 12585281
Contact Seller

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,184KM
VIN JTJGM7BX4L5245622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 184,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Lock up torque converter
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Simulated woodgrain trim
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
sequential shift mode
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

Used 2024 Acura Integra Elite A-Spec for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Acura Integra Elite A-Spec 25,000 KM $37,500 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lexus IS 300 Certified LEXUS | Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Lexus IS 300 Certified LEXUS | Accident Free 16,417 KM $55,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Venza Limited Accident Free | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota Venza Limited Accident Free | Local 25,184 KM $46,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2020 Lexus GX