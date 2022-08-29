Menu
2020 Lexus GX

36,124 KM

$74,000

+ tax & licensing
460

460

Location

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

36,124KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9031606
  • Stock #: F4PTMA
  • VIN: JTJGM7BX7L5241824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ecru
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,124 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
130 amp alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
64-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
72 L Fuel Tank
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Axle Ratio: 3.91
2 Skid Plates
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,993 kgs (6,598.4 lbs)
KDSS Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Engine: 4.6L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i
641.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rear splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Illuminated running boards
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Locks
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P265/60R18
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and passenger seats, driver and passenger lumbar support and driver seat memory system
First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and DVD-Audio
Radio: Mark Levinson Premium Audio System -inc: 17 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, embedded navigation, 7.1 channel surround sound speaker architecture and 330-watt sound system
Anti-Starter
Simulated woodgrain trim
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
recline
Manual Recline
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

