<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p><strong>2020 Lexus IS 300 F Sport</strong></p><p>- 3.5L V6 gas engine</p><p>- Mileage; 129,371 KMs</p><p>- Heated/cooled red leather seats</p><p>- Rear-view camera</p><p>- Navigation</p><p>- Heated steering wheel</p><p>- Sunroof</p><p>- <strong>Driver assists:</strong> Adaptive cruise, lane departure warning, forward collision alert; blind spot / rear cross-traffic </p><p>- Unique F Sport front fascia, grille, badges, sport-tuned suspension, scuff plates & paddle-shifters</p><p>- AWD</p><p>- Dual-zone auto climate control</p><p>- Push start</p>

2020 Lexus IS

129,371 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lexus IS

IS 300 - F Sport - 3.5L

12657390

2020 Lexus IS

IS 300 - F Sport - 3.5L

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,371KM
Good Condition
VIN JTHG81F29L5041013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1564
  • Mileage 129,371 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

2020 Lexus IS 300 F Sport

- 3.5L V6 gas engine

- Mileage; 129,371 KMs

- Heated/cooled red leather seats

- Rear-view camera

- Navigation

- Heated steering wheel

- Sunroof

- Driver assists: Adaptive cruise, lane departure warning, forward collision alert; blind spot / rear cross-traffic 

- Unique F Sport front fascia, grille, badges, sport-tuned suspension, scuff plates & paddle-shifters

- AWD

- Dual-zone auto climate control

- Push start

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2020 Lexus IS