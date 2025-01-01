$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lexus IS
IS 300 - F Sport - 3.5L
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1564
- Mileage 129,371 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
2020 Lexus IS 300 F Sport
- 3.5L V6 gas engine
- Mileage; 129,371 KMs
- Heated/cooled red leather seats
- Rear-view camera
- Navigation
- Heated steering wheel
- Sunroof
- Driver assists: Adaptive cruise, lane departure warning, forward collision alert; blind spot / rear cross-traffic
- Unique F Sport front fascia, grille, badges, sport-tuned suspension, scuff plates & paddle-shifters
- AWD
- Dual-zone auto climate control
- Push start
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
