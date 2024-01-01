$38,881+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus NX
300 Luxury | Local | Low KMs |
Location
Birchwood Lexus
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-255-3987
$38,881
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,440 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers!
Local Vehicle!
Luxury Package
- Blind Spot Monitor System
- Atkinson Cycle
- TFT Multi Information Display
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility
- 10.3" Display Screen
- Macpherson Struts
- Drive Mode Select
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Key Features
- All Wheel Drive
- Power Moonroof
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Leather Seats
- Driver Seat Memory System
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Navigation
Safety Features
- Backup Camera
- Lane Tracing Assist
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Road Edge Detection
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection and Bicycle Detection
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Auto High Beam
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?
All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.
No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.
Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
204-255-3987