2020 Lexus NX

6,202 KM

Details

$48,491

+ tax & licensing
$48,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

300h Premium

2020 Lexus NX

300h Premium

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$48,491

+ taxes & licensing

6,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6207138
  • Stock #: F3PMJK
  • VIN: JTJGJRDZ7L5008836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Lexus Safety Plus, Blind Spot Monitoring System & Much More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

