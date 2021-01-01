2020 Lexus NX

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

