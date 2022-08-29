2020 Lexus NX

$47,000 + taxes & licensing 5 , 1 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9271381

9271381 Stock #: F4UGKE

F4UGKE VIN: JTJHARDZ1L5014149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl

Interior Colour Rioja Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 5,110 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 60 L Fuel Tank 3.888 Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: water-to-oil cooler, lock up torque converter and steering wheel paddle shifters GVWR: 2,360 kgs (5,203 lbs) Engine: 2.0L 16V 4-Cyl DOHC Intercooled Turbo -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Atkinson cycle and direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine superior version turbo (D-4ST) Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: P225/65R17 AS Wheels w/Silver Accents Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Pre-Collision System (pcs) Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Distance Pacing Folding Cargo Cover Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Passenger Seat Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS null Driver Side Airbag Simulated woodgrain trim Body-colour pwr/heated outside mirrors w/memory Air Bag-Passenger Sensor LIFT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror recline 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.