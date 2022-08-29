2020 Lexus NX

$50,000 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 3 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9271387

9271387 Stock #: F4UK4D

F4UK4D VIN: JTJHJRDZ2L5000146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl

Interior Colour Rioja Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 56,393 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 56 L Fuel Tank 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery 3.542 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,420 kgs (5,335 lbs) Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: paddle shifters Engine: 2.5L 16V 4-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i -inc: electronically fuel injected, Lexus Hybrid Drive, Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system and EV mode Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver Accents Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer Interior Security System Cruise Control woodgrain trim Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net STEERING WHEEL PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Distance Pacing Folding Cargo Cover Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat Safety First Aid Kit Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Pre-Collision System (pcs) Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features null Steering wheel memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Transmission-Dual Shift Mode Driver memory Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents 2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Seat-Memory Seat(s)-Cooled Front Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric Pwr tilt/telescopic 3-spoke leather steering wheel -inc: remote controls for audio/cruise control & Bluetooth Jaguar Sequential Shift paddles w/operation in "S" mode entry/exit tilt-away Heated Wood & Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Lexus Enform Wi-Fi -inc: Complimentary 4GB one-year trial included

