2020 Lexus NX

- Listing ID: 9271387
- Stock #: F4UK4D
- VIN: JTJHJRDZ2L5000146
-
Exterior Colour
Eminent White Pearl
-
Interior Colour
Rioja Red
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Hybrid
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
56,393 KM
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
GVWR: 2,420 kgs (5,335 lbs)
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT -inc: paddle shifters
Engine: 2.5L 16V 4-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i -inc: electronically fuel injected, Lexus Hybrid Drive, Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system and EV mode
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Transmission-Dual Shift Mode
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric
Pwr tilt/telescopic 3-spoke leather steering wheel -inc: remote controls for audio/cruise control & Bluetooth
Jaguar Sequential Shift paddles w/operation in "S" mode
Heated Wood & Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle
Lexus Enform Wi-Fi -inc: Complimentary 4GB one-year trial included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.