Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus NX

52,849 KM

Details Description Features

$42,928

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,928

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

300

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus NX

300

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 9796651
  2. 9796651
  3. 9796651
Contact Seller

$42,928

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,849KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9796651
  • Stock #: F51NH3
  • VIN: JTJSARDZ0L5018098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,849 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? Our pre-owned [vehicle make and model] is waiting for you - call us at 204-255-3987 now to learn more!
Act fast to take advantage of our limited-time financing offers on pre-owned [vehicle make and model]. Call us at 204-255-3987 today to get started!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
3.888 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: water-to-oil cooler, lock up torque converter and steering wheel paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,360 kgs (5,203 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L 16V 4-Cyl DOHC Intercooled Turbo -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Atkinson cycle and direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine superior version turbo (D-4ST)

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Folding Cargo Cover
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Passenger Seat

Safety

Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Lock up torque converter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
sequential shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2021 Toyota Highland...
 12,664 KM
$51,191 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 61,917 KM
$27,881 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus NX 300
 52,849 KM
$42,928 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory