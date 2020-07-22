Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus RX 350

8,348 KM

Details Description Features

$54,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus RX 350

2020 Lexus RX 350

Premium Package

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus RX 350

Premium Package

Location

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 5651253
  2. 5651253
  3. 5651253
Contact Seller

$54,991

+ taxes & licensing

8,348KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5651253
  • Stock #: F3BPT3
  • VIN: 2T2HZMDA2LC224346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3BPT3
  • Mileage 8,348 KM

Vehicle Description

Take advantage of phenomenal savings off new on this Employee lease return! The 2020 RX takes its exquisite blend of style, substance, and performance to a new level with refined styling, more advanced connectivity, and greater safety than ever before.
3.5 Liter, 6-Cylinder, Aluminum Alloy Block, DOHC, 24-Valve, Dual Variable Valve Timing-intelligent, Sequential Multi-port Electronic Fuel Injection, Acoustic Control Induction System, Engine Oil Cooler, Heavy Duty Battery, Starter, Alternator and Heater, All Wheel Drive, Active Torque Control System, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill-start Assist Control, Drive Mode Select (Sport, Eco and Normal Modes), Automatic, Sequential Shift Mode, Lock Up Torque Converter, Transmission Cooler, Front Ventilated Disc Brakes, Rear Discs, Electric Parking Brake, Anti-lock Braking System, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electric Power Steering, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, AM/FM Stereo, 12 Speaker 8" Lexus Display Audio, Single-Disc CD, MP3 Audio Capability, 2 USB Audio Inputs, Auto Sound Levelizer, Bluetooth Capability, Integrated XM Satellite Radio, Sub-woofer, Satellite Roof Mounted Fin Antenna, Perforated Leather Seat Surfaces, Driver Seat Memory System, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Backup Camera with Back Guide Monitor, Garage Door Opener, Power Tailgate, Power Moonroof, Anti-theft System, LED Headlamps -Low and High Beam, Auto Leveling Headlamp System, Headlamp Washers, LED Daytime Running Lights, Dual Exhaust Pipe, P235/65R18, Mud + Snow Tires, Temporary Spare Tire, TOWING CAPACITY: 1,585kg / 3,494lb, FUEL CAPACITY: 72.5l / 19.2gal, City/Highway/Combined: 12.2/9.0/10.8 L/100km or 23/31/26 mpg.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Sensor
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2016 Toyota RAV4 se
 98,212 KM
$23,991 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus IS 300 F-...
 57,802 KM
$36,991 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus RX 350 Pr...
 24,138 KM
$54,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory