2020 Lexus RX 350

+ taxes & licensing
204-255-3987
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8
204-255-3987
+ taxes & licensing
Take advantage of phenomenal savings off new on this Employee lease return! The 2020 RX takes its exquisite blend of style, substance, and performance to a new level with refined styling, more advanced connectivity, and greater safety than ever before.
3.5 Liter, 6-Cylinder, Aluminum Alloy Block, DOHC, 24-Valve, Dual Variable Valve Timing-intelligent, Sequential Multi-port Electronic Fuel Injection, Acoustic Control Induction System, Engine Oil Cooler, Heavy Duty Battery, Starter, Alternator and Heater, All Wheel Drive, Active Torque Control System, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill-start Assist Control, Drive Mode Select (Sport, Eco and Normal Modes), Automatic, Sequential Shift Mode, Lock Up Torque Converter, Transmission Cooler, Front Ventilated Disc Brakes, Rear Discs, Electric Parking Brake, Anti-lock Braking System, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electric Power Steering, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, AM/FM Stereo, 12 Speaker 8" Lexus Display Audio, Single-Disc CD, MP3 Audio Capability, 2 USB Audio Inputs, Auto Sound Levelizer, Bluetooth Capability, Integrated XM Satellite Radio, Sub-woofer, Satellite Roof Mounted Fin Antenna, Perforated Leather Seat Surfaces, Driver Seat Memory System, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Backup Camera with Back Guide Monitor, Garage Door Opener, Power Tailgate, Power Moonroof, Anti-theft System, LED Headlamps -Low and High Beam, Auto Leveling Headlamp System, Headlamp Washers, LED Daytime Running Lights, Dual Exhaust Pipe, P235/65R18, Mud + Snow Tires, Temporary Spare Tire, TOWING CAPACITY: 1,585kg / 3,494lb, FUEL CAPACITY: 72.5l / 19.2gal, City/Highway/Combined: 12.2/9.0/10.8 L/100km or 23/31/26 mpg.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.
No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.
Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!
https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8