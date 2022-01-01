2020 Lexus RX 350

$54,000 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 5 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: F4C38K

VIN: 2T2HZMDA8LC257691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4C38K

Mileage 14,512 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Keyless Start Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 72.5 L Fuel Tank 926# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,660 kgs (5,864 lbs) 3.329 Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Enform Safety Connect Tracker System Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Concealed Diversity Antenna Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat EMBEDDED TRAFFIC AND WEATHER 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System Enform Destination Assist Connect (3 year subscription) 3 years of map updates (maximum of 3 updates) Radio: Lexus Display Audio -inc: 12 speakers Enform Remote Connect including engine start/stop RX 350 PREMIUM PACKAGE GRADE -inc: 3-Spoke F SPORT Steering Wheel

