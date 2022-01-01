Menu
2020 Lexus RX 350

14,512 KM

$54,000

+ tax & licensing
$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2020 Lexus RX 350

2020 Lexus RX 350

Premium AWD | Roof | BLIS | RCTA

2020 Lexus RX 350

Premium AWD | Roof | BLIS | RCTA

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

14,512KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8096224
  • Stock #: F4C38K
  • VIN: 2T2HZMDA8LC257691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4C38K
  • Mileage 14,512 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents
Key Features

- Power Moonroof
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Liftgate
- Smart Key with Push Button Start
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Automatic High Beam

Safety Features

- Blind Spot Monitor
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Tracing Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Pre-Collision System with Bicycle & Pedestrian Detection

and more!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Keyless Start
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
72.5 L Fuel Tank
926# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,660 kgs (5,864 lbs)
3.329 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Enform Safety Connect Tracker System
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
EMBEDDED TRAFFIC AND WEATHER
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Enform Destination Assist Connect (3 year subscription)
3 years of map updates (maximum of 3 updates)
Radio: Lexus Display Audio -inc: 12 speakers
Enform Remote Connect including engine start/stop
RX 350 PREMIUM PACKAGE GRADE -inc: 3-Spoke F SPORT Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

