2020 Lexus RX

$52,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 0 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9751003

9751003 Stock #: F4YJYD

F4YJYD VIN: 2T2JZMDA7LC214848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caviar

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 45,080 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 72.5 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,660 kgs (5,864 lbs) 3.329 Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection 420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Heated rear seats Cargo Net Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Enform Safety Connect Tracker System Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety First Aid Kit Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Concealed Diversity Antenna Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Simulated woodgrain trim Auto Dimming R/V Mirror HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.