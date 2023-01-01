2020 Lexus UX

$44,488 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 0 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10631460

10631460 Stock #: F5ABTA

F5ABTA VIN: JTHR9JBH1L2030055

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Redline

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F5ABTA

Mileage 20,023 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Battery w/Run Down Protection 40 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery GVWR: 2,110 kgs (4,652 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 3.605 Axle Ratio Transmission: Electronically Controlled (eCVT) -inc: Continuously variable Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC w/VVT-i Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lexus Safety System+ Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Interior Immobilizer Compass Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start Folding Cargo Cover Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Tires: P225/50R18 Runflat Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

