2020 Lexus UX

13,712 KM

Details Description Features

$37,491

+ tax & licensing
$37,491

+ taxes & licensing

204-255-3987

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3RWN4
  • Mileage 13,712 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

