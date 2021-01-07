2020 Lexus UX

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

