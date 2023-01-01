2020 Lexus UX

$43,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9837278

9837278 Stock #: WC23057

WC23057 VIN: JTHR9JBH6L2022890

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 63,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.