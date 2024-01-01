Menu
Check out this 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Aviator has the following options: ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20 Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pocket and 18 mini spare wheel, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, and Tires: 255/55R20 All-Season -inc: 18 mini spare tire 165/70D18.

2020 Lincoln Aviator

84,959 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve **New Arrival**

12049804

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,959KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC7LGL06127

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # R1033A
  • Mileage 84,959 KM

Check out this 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Aviator has the following options: ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pocket and 18" mini spare wheel, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, and Tires: 255/55R20 All-Season -inc: 18" mini spare tire 165/70D18. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2020 Lincoln Aviator