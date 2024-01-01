$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # R1033A
- Mileage 84,959 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Aviator has the following options: ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pocket and 18" mini spare wheel, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, and Tires: 255/55R20 All-Season -inc: 18" mini spare tire 165/70D18. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
