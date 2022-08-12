$67,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve AWD **New Arrival**
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
$67,998
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 55,219 KM
This Lincoln Aviator has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pocket and 18" mini spare wheel.* Drive Your Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD **New Arrival** in Luxury with These Packages*w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 255/55R20 All-Season -inc: 18" mini spare tire 165/70D18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC 3 Communication & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 10.1" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, voice-activated touchscreen navigation system w/pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM, Travel Link, 911 assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 smart-charging USB ports and AppLink, SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice, It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms, Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Smart Device Remote Engine Start.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg located at 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
