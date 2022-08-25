2020 Lincoln Aviator

Sale $82,547 + taxes & licensing 8 , 5 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pristine White Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Roast

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 8,506 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection 68.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: TBD Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.0L Grand Touring Hybrid 3.31 Axle Ratio -inc: single speed transfer case, Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 13.6 kWh Capacity Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Dark chrome grille Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Windshield Wiper De-Icer -inc: heated VisioBlade wipers Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front and Rear Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Heated & Ventilated 2nd Row Seats Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear Additional Features HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Ventilated and Rear Seat w/Power Fore/Aft Elements Package Plus

