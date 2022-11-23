Menu
2020 Lincoln Aviator

43,700 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2020 Lincoln Aviator

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Grand Touring **New Arrival**

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Grand Touring **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9330757
  Stock #: L0687A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CERAMIC PEARL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 43,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Aviator has the following options: ENGINE: 3.0L GRAND TOURING HYBRID (STD), Windshield Wiper De-Icer -inc: heated VisioBlade wipers, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: dark alloy painted pockets and 18" mini spare wheel, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Mod Hybrid TransAxle A10R80, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, and Tires: 255/55R20 All-Season -inc: 18" mini spare tire 165/70R18. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.0L GRAND TOURING HYBRID (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Buy From Home Available

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

