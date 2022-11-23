$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Grand Touring **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
- Stock #: L0687A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CERAMIC PEARL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 43,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Aviator has the following options: ENGINE: 3.0L GRAND TOURING HYBRID (STD), Windshield Wiper De-Icer -inc: heated VisioBlade wipers, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: dark alloy painted pockets and 18" mini spare wheel, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Mod Hybrid TransAxle A10R80, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, and Tires: 255/55R20 All-Season -inc: 18" mini spare tire 165/70R18. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
