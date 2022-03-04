Menu
2020 Lincoln Nautilus

31,000 KM

Details Description

$55,800

+ tax & licensing
$55,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve - Pano Roof, Nav, Revel Stereo, Adaptive Cruise !!

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve - Pano Roof, Nav, Revel Stereo, Adaptive Cruise !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$55,800

+ taxes & licensing

31,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8558960
  Stock #: SCV7211
  VIN: 2LMPJ8K93LBL05453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7211
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** STUNNING NAUTILUS RESERVE! *** LINCOLN WARRANTY INCLUDED!! *** 360 CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, REVEL STEREO!!! *** Hands down one of the most handsome SUV's on the road anywhere you go. Luxurious Bridge of Weir leather interior (same supplier who provides leather for Aston Martin and McLaren)......A/C Ventilated Seats......Heated Steering Wheel......Multi-Stage Heated Seats......2nd Row Heated Seats......Adaptive Cruise Control......Revel Premium Audio Stereo......360 Degree Camera......Foot Wave Tailgate......Factory Remote Start......Huge Touchscreen Multimedia System......Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Lincoln Nautilus comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory 6YR LINCOLN WARRANTY, and custom fitted all-weather Nautilus mats. Only 31,000 kilometers and impeccable condition, sale priced at just $55,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

