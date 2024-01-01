$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve **New Arrival**
2020 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 38,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Navigator has the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V6 (STD), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 22" 12-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined-Alum -inc: dark tarnish painted pockets, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: paddle shifters, and Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411