GS AWD| Heated Seats, Heated steering, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Carplay/Android Auto, Comfort Access, Push start, Blind spot Monitoring, Rear Cross traffic, Factory Warranty Remaining, Well Serviced, Clean Title!

2020 Mazda CX-3

49,131 KM

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD| Htd Seats/Steering, Carplay, Clean Title!

2020 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD| Htd Seats/Steering, Carplay, Clean Title!

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,131KM
VIN JM1DKFC79L1468492

  • Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 468492
  • Mileage 49,131 KM

GS AWD| Heated Seats, Heated steering, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Carplay/Android Auto, Comfort Access, Push start, Blind spot Monitoring, Rear Cross traffic, Factory Warranty Remaining, Well Serviced, Clean Title!

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2020 Mazda CX-3