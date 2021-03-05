Menu
2020 Mazda CX-3

27,474 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Mazda CX-3

2020 Mazda CX-3

GS | Heated Steering | Advanced Safety Pkg |

2020 Mazda CX-3

GS | Heated Steering | Advanced Safety Pkg |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6642347
  2. 6642347
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

27,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6642347
  • Stock #: F3U5CC
  • VIN: JM1DKFC70L1466047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U5CC
  • Mileage 27,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Wheels: 16" Silver Finish Alloy
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
7" colour touchscreen display w/Mazda Connect
HMI commander switch
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
steering wheel mounted audio/Bluetooth controls
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation-Ready -inc: 6 speakers
2 USB ports and auxiliary input
Bluetooth w/audio p

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

