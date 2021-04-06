Menu
2020 Mazda CX-3

11,494 KM

Details

$29,587

+ tax & licensing
$29,587

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2020 Mazda CX-3

2020 Mazda CX-3

GT* AWD/Reverses Camera/ NAVIGATION

2020 Mazda CX-3

GT* AWD/Reverses Camera/ NAVIGATION

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$29,587

+ taxes & licensing

11,494KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6836615
  Stock #: 24850
  VIN: JM1DKFD7XL1461761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24850
  • Mileage 11,494 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******FINANCE the Mazda CX-3 for only $28,587****** * BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, LOW KILOMETRES * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, HEADS UP DISPLAY This beautiful 2020 Mazda CX-3 GT is compact and yet versatile. Well equipped with great options such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PUSH BUTTON START, PANORAMIC ROOF, air conditioning and more. See us today! On sale for $29,587 cash, or JUST $28,587 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

