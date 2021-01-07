+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS I4 6-Speed Automatic AWD Snowflake White Pearl Mica
All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Detection, Push Button Start, USB Input, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Advanced Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Power-Operated Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 17" Alloy Dark Grey High Lustre Met Finish.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!
www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6