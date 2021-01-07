Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

32,052 KM

Details Description Features

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS | Heated Steering | Sunroof | Safety Pkg |

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS | Heated Steering | Sunroof | Safety Pkg |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Sale

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

32,052KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6542526
  • Stock #: F3U4MU
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM3L0748030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U4MU
  • Mileage 32,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2020 Mazda CX-5 GS I4 6-Speed Automatic AWD Snowflake White Pearl Mica

All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Detection, Push Button Start, USB Input, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Advanced Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Power-Operated Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 17" Alloy Dark Grey High Lustre Met Finish.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
4 USB ports
Emergency Sos
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Wheels: 17" Alloy Dark Grey High Lustre Met Finish
HMI commander switch
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Departure Warning
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers -inc: 7" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT
auxiliary audio input jacks
Bluetooth w/audio profil

