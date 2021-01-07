2020 Mazda CX-5

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Telematics Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals HD Radio 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go 4 USB ports Emergency Sos Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Wheels: 17" Alloy Dark Grey High Lustre Met Finish HMI commander switch Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Departure Warning Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Keeping Assist Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers -inc: 7" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT auxiliary audio input jacks Bluetooth w/audio profil

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.