2020 Mazda CX-5

$37,992 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 2 7 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8266224

8266224 Stock #: 25398

25398 VIN: JM3KFBCM8L1730228

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25398

Mileage 22,273 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Interior Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Window Wiper Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.