Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mazda CX-5

22,273 KM

Details Description Features

$37,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,992

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS* AWD/Sunroof/Reverse Camera/Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS* AWD/Sunroof/Reverse Camera/Heated Seats

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$37,992

+ taxes & licensing

22,273KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8266224
  • Stock #: 25398
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM8L1730228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25398
  • Mileage 22,273 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER, Only 22,273 km * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT ASSIST Come and see the SHARP, EFFICIENT, RELIABLE and COMFORTABLE 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS! Well equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2017 Jeep Cherokee N...
 64,419 KM
$28,996 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 47,872 KM
$34,997 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE*...
 69,132 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory