$33,459+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-9
GT Radar Cruise | Safety Sense | CarPlay | Android Auto
2020 Mazda CX-9
GT Radar Cruise | Safety Sense | CarPlay | Android Auto
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$33,459
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,579 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Experience luxury and versatility with this low-mileage 2020 Mazda CX-9 GT. This stunning SUV combines style, performance, and advanced technology to elevate your driving experience.
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with Automatic transmission
- Sleek Jet Black Mica exterior with elegant Black interior
- Advanced Head-Up Display for enhanced driver focus
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop-Go functionality
- 360-degree Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking
- Spacious 7-passenger seating with 3rd-row flexibility
- Heated and Ventilated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sunroof
- Leather
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that perfectly balances comfort and capability. Visit MINI Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the Mazda CX-9 GT for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Mini
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Mini
Winnipeg Mini
Call Dealer
204-887-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-887-6464