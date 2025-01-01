Menu
Local Trade! Experience luxury and versatility with this low-mileage 2020 Mazda CX-9 GT. This stunning SUV combines style, performance, and advanced technology to elevate your driving experience. - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction - Powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with Automatic transmission - Sleek Jet Black Mica exterior with elegant Black interior - Advanced Head-Up Display for enhanced driver focus - Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop-Go functionality - 360-degree Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking - Spacious 7-passenger seating with 3rd-row flexibility - Heated and Ventilated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Sunroof - Leather - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto Dont miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that perfectly balances comfort and capability. Visit MINI Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the Mazda CX-9 GT for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits! Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2020 Mazda CX-9

31,579 KM

$33,459

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-9

GT Radar Cruise | Safety Sense | CarPlay | Android Auto

12623256

2020 Mazda CX-9

GT Radar Cruise | Safety Sense | CarPlay | Android Auto

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$33,459

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,579KM
VIN JM3TCBDY9L0411196

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Experience luxury and versatility with this low-mileage 2020 Mazda CX-9 GT. This stunning SUV combines style, performance, and advanced technology to elevate your driving experience.

- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with Automatic transmission
- Sleek Jet Black Mica exterior with elegant Black interior
- Advanced Head-Up Display for enhanced driver focus
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop-Go functionality
- 360-degree Aerial View Camera System for effortless parking
- Spacious 7-passenger seating with 3rd-row flexibility
- Heated and Ventilated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sunroof
- Leather
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto

Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that perfectly balances comfort and capability. Visit MINI Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the Mazda CX-9 GT for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 20" Silver Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$33,459

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2020 Mazda CX-9