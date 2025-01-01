$27,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
AWD| Leather/Hatch/No Accidents
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$27,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 62,822 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD| Sport Hatch, Heated Leather Seats, Heads-Up Display, Sunroof, BOSE, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Navigation, Push Start Comfort Access, Parking Sensors, Off Lease, No Accidents
WHAT WE THINK The 2020 Mazda 3 offers a dynamic driving experience that combines sleek design, premium features, and the versatility of all-wheel drive. With its refined interior, sport-inspired handling, and cutting-edge tech, this vehicle is perfect for those who want both style and substance. The addition of all-wheel drive enhances its performance in various conditions, making it a standout in the compact car segment.
WHAT WE LIKE Responsive AWD, stylish and modern design, high-quality interior, user-friendly infotainment, exceptional driving dynamics.
COMPARABLE TO Honda Civic Hatchback, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla Hatchback, Hyundai Elantra GT, Volkswagen Golf,
OUR VERDICT The 2020 Mazda 3 GT is a versatile and sophisticated vehicle that excels in both city driving and weekend getaways. With its sporty feel, premium features, and enhanced all-wheel drive capability, its the ideal choice for those who demand more from their compact car. If youre looking for a combination of performance, practicality, and style, the Mazda 3 Hatchback GT AWD is an ideal fit.
We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.
At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.
There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!
Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!
Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.
To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca
Vehicle Features
