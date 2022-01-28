Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

18,917 KM

$53,991

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 * How Cool Is This *

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 * How Cool Is This *

18,917KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8249133
  • Stock #: F4DY8M
  • VIN: 55SWF8EB2LU331586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,917 KM

Vehicle Description

That blue exterior looks absolutely amazing, the 3 Series Killer! Coming soon so please call for details, the market is red hot!
Mercedes continues to set the standard where so many other manufacturers try to go: the luxury sporty sedan.
We are expecting to see this in early March, the only one we will have.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Run-flat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome bodyside mouldings
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mercedes me connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mercedes me connect Tracker System
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
5 Speakers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

