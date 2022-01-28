2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

That blue exterior looks absolutely amazing, the 3 Series Killer! Coming soon so please call for details, the market is red hot!
Mercedes continues to set the standard where so many other manufacturers try to go: the luxury sporty sedan.
We are expecting to see this in early March, the only one we will have.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Run-flat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome bodyside mouldings
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir